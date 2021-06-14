Animal Crossing: Who is Daisy Mae, and when does she sell turnips in New Horizons?

Save the Sundays on Animal Crossing: New Horizons for some wholesome turnip shopping with Daisy Mae, an adorable orange boar whom players can find wandering about on their island.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, turnips are more a mode of making money (if players are careful) rather than a form of food, although they are technically edible.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the most popular and iconic iterations of the franchise, with a popularity that is worth boasting about. This minimalist and simple life simulator offers a relaxing getaway from the rigors of the day and offers an alternative peaceful community life. As a result, the game saw incredible popularity last year, as COVID-19 forced people indoors.

Where to find Daisy Mae in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This adorable little boar was introduced as a special guest, who visits the player's island every Sunday from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. She is Joan's granddaughter, whom players might remember from previous titles in the franchise.

Daisy Mae has successfully taken over her grandmother's job in New Horizons, i.e., to sell turnips to players. However, players can only get to meet her if they have unlocked Nook's Cranny.

Now, here is how turnips work in Animal Crossing. They are not exactly used as food but rather as stocks. Just buy them from Daisy at a low price and sell them later at a better price to Timmy and Tommy at Nook's Cranny or Sow Joan's Stalk Market.

The cost price of the turnips can vary from 90 bells to over 100 bells. However, selling turnips is a bit of a gamble since the selling price can be as low as nine bells and as high as 660 bells.

The turnip prices fluctuate in the morning and the afternoon, essentially when Mae arrives on the island and when she leaves. Thus, if the player is unhappy with Daisy's price, they can check back to see if it has dropped since and make some decent money with their "stock."

