Is Ankha a rare villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Ankha is one of the most desired villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via r/AnimalCrossing/Reddit)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Mar 01, 2022 02:22 AM IST
Feature

Many villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons hold a special place in players' hearts. This is usually attributed to their personality, appearance, or just the way they talk to players.

Ankha is one such villager in New Horizons who is highly desired by the players of the game. However, many players wonder if Ankha is a rare villager in the game.

Ankha is one of the most highly demanded villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ankha is a cat villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and she is one of the two very popular cat villagers in the game. She is second only to Raymond, who is the most popular villager in the game.

Ankha is popular in the game due to her Egyptian appearance and has often been compared to Cleopatra. The cat villager has a snooty personality type, which really suits her general appearance as well.

Despite being a snooty villager, Ankha is a delight to talk to in the game, which makes her a favorite among the players. She can also be extremely helpful and caring to the player. On occasion, she is kind towards other villagers as well.

Said goodbye to Kidd and invited Ankha to Hijynx💕 #acnh #Ankha https://t.co/RucZvGHg2r

There are a few ways in which players can attempt to obtain Ankha and persuade her to live on their islands in New Horizons.

1) Players can wait for Ankha to visit their campsite before interacting with her until she agrees to move to the player's island.

2) Players can try to locate her on one of the mystery islands that Kapp'n takes players on, or fly out to other islands using their Nook Miles. Once she has been located, players can try to talk her into moving in on their islands.

3) Players can also scan her amiibo card at Resident Services and wait for her to show up at the campsite.

There are no "rare villagers" in New Horizons. However, due to heavy demand for a villager like Ankha, it might seem like she is one of the more difficult to obtain.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
