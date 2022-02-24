4 most desired villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a wide variety of villagers to offer its players in the game. These anthropomorphic villagers sport different personalities and are quite fun to interact with due to their unique appearances and dialogs. New Horizons has approximately 397 villagers in the game for players to choose from, and naturally, players of the title have their own favorites.

Although each of the New Horizons villagers has their own kind of charm, there are a few villagers who appeal to the community a lot more than the others. Here are some of the most desired Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers.

Most desired Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers in 2022

1) Raymond

Raymond is undisputedly the most popular villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is a smug cat villager who also has heterochromia. Incidentally, he is the only villager in New Horizons who has heterochromia, which adds to his popularity.

Despite his smug personality, Raymond is usually very sweet to the player once they have befriended him. He also gets along well with most other villagers, thereby making him popular in the community.

2) Marshal

Marshal is an adorable squirrel villager in New Horizons. He also sports a smug personality but is one of the most popular villagers in the title due to his cute marshmallow-like appearance.

Marshal interacts well with the player and also gets along with most other villagers in the game. Naturally, he is a popular choice to reside on players' New Horizons islands.

3) Ankha

Ankha is an Egyptian cat villager in New Horizons. Her smug personality type really suits her appearance, as she is said to resemble Cleopatra.

Ankha is well-known for her weird dialogs and generally adorable reactions, making her one of the most desired villagers in the game.

4) Audie

Audie is a wolf villager in New Horizons, and is popular for a reason wildly contrasting from the others. Audie is named after an 87-year-old grandmother named Audrey, who is popular in the ACNH community for raking up 3,500 hours of gameplay in New Leaf.

Her personality also reminds people of grandmothers since she is very positive and always has something nice to say to the player.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a vast variety of villagers who have very lovable personalities, but these are the most popular ones.

