Why is Raymond so popular in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Raymond is one of the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and almost every player wants to keep him on their island as a resident. But what led to this sudden rise in popularity of this smug cat villager in New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 400 villagers for players to choose residents from. However, many players seem to have taken a special interest in Raymond and want him as a resident.

Raymond certainly has some features that make him stand out from the rest of the villagers in the game. His smug personality also makes him rather lovable, thereby making him a hot pick among New Horizons players when choosing residents for their islands.

Raymond is one of the most loved villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Raymond first appeared in the Animal Crossing franchise in 2017 with the series' first ever mobile game, Pocket Camp. Players immediately fell in love with the smug cat villager, and there were a couple of good reasons for it.

Raymond is the only villager in Nintendo's life-simulation series who has heterochromia. While one of his eyes is brown, the other is green, making his appearance rather flashy and unique. Additionally, Raymond also has a distinctive outfit in New Horizons in the form of a gray vest and a blue tie, giving him a businessman-like appearance.

Furthermore, Raymond is one of only 38 villagers in New Horizons who possess the smug personality type, which is quite appealing to fans of the title. The smug personality is one of the most sought-after personality types in New Horizons, since villagers who possess this personality often act in a very polite and gentlemanly manner.

They also get along well with most other villagers, which leads to reduced conflict between residents on the island. Although smug personality types might initially seem conceited and full of themselves, it is rather entertaining to watch them prove how cool they are.

Due to the rarity of his character design and personality type, Raymond happens to be one of the most expensive villagers in New Horizons, and can be traded for a million Bells at Nookazon.

Raymond's personality type along with his unique appearance has made him a fan-favorite villager across multiple Animal Crossing titles, starting from Pocket Camp.

