Why is Ankha so popular in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 400 villagers for players to choose from to be residents on their islands. Naturally, there are some villagers who are more popular picks to be residents on players' islands than others.

While Raymond is the undisputed winner when it comes to popular villagers in New Horizons, another cat villager is also not far behind. Ankha, the Egyptian cat villager in New Horizons, is also one of the most sought after villagers in the game.

Here is why this Egyptian cat is so popular in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Ankha is one of the most popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers

Ankha is an Egyptian cat villager in New Horizons. Despite being a snooty villager, she is one of the most popular in the series, after Raymond.

There are three primary reasons why she is one of the most sought after villagers in the game.

1) She is a veteran villager

The Animal Crossing franchise has several villagers who have appeared in multiple titles of the game, but not many who have appeared in almost every title. Ankha is one of the few villagers who has appeared in almost every title in the franchise, making her a valuable addition to any player's New Horizons island.

2) She has an exotic appearance

Ankha's appearance in the franchise is said to resemble that of Cleopatra, which is something that appeals to New Horizons players a lot. Her snooty personality really complements her Cleopatra-esque appearance, making her superiority complex very evident.

Furthermore, the interiors of her house also sport an ancient Egyptian theme, which suits the aesthetic of various players.

3) She is a cat

As strange as it may sound, one of the reasons why Ankha is so popular in the game is that she is a cat villager. Cat villagers are one of the most common and popular villager types in the series.

This can also be seen by the fact that Raymond, the most popular Animal Crossing villager, is also a cat.

Although Ankha has not been able to beat Raymond as the most popular villager in New Horizons yet, the snooty cat is still among the top villagers in the list. However, this standing is not permanent, as players get to interact with new villagers every day.

Edited by Danyal Arabi