Top 5 Snooty villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Depending on the nature of the player, snooty villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can either become good friends or detestable acquaintances.

In general, snooty villagers in Animal Crossing are quite friendly, but they are also rather condescending towards others. They have a keen sense of style, and they easily get in conflict with those who do not conform to their world view. In this sense, they are one of the most realistic personality types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

However, there are times when players find valuable friends in certain snooty villagers, as they are quite helpful and although rude at times, they are far from being malicious in nature.

Here is a list of five of the best snooty villagers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whom players seem to love.

Five of the best snooty villagers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The best choice to start off this list would probably be Ankha, the Egyptian cat villager from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Her name, in every language, references ancient Egypt, as do her clothes.

Her Japanese name is "Nile," which refers to the African river that many Egyptians settled on. Her German name, "Kleo" is short for "Kleopatra," the German version of Cleopatra, the famous Egyptian queen.

Next up is Eloise, who is probably the sweetest-looking character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This adorable little yellow elephant has appeared in every Animal Crossing game ever. However, she might come across as rather rude and condescending, as she is a snooty after all.

The snooty duck villager, Mallary, has to be on this list. This purple duck is especially disliked by Animal Crossing players, especially due to her rude nature, although it is tough since she is so adorable.

Pecan, the snooty squirrel from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, gets her name from a type of nut of the same name, a reference to squirrels and their taste in nuts. She is one of the characters who have featured in the Animal Crossing manga.

Vivian, the snooty wolf from Animal Crossing: New Horizons is truly a class apart. Her dress and disposition suggest aristocracy, and her well-worded condescension further strengthens that suggestion. In New Horizons, her house resembles a tasteful modern apartment.

Players may either love or hate snooty villagers, but their keen sense of style and often erraticity definitely makes them unignorable.

