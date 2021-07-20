Top 5 peppy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing segregates its villagers into eight personality types: smug, snooty, normal, sisterly, peppy, jock, lazy and cranky. While some of these personality types make villagers very rude and sarcastic, others are very cheerful and helpful.

The most cheerful personality type is unarguably the Peppy one.

Peppy villagers in Animal Crossing can singlehandedly bring up the mood of the island with their energy and excitement. They are very friendly to players and can be pretty helpful as well.

While they can get on the nerves of cranky villagers, they mostly get along well with every other villager type.

Peppy villagers in Animal Crossing practically radiate energy (Image via The Bell Tree Forums)

Naturally, their upbeat personality makes peppy villagers fan-favorites within the community. However, even within peppy villagers, some are more popular among fans of the game.

Most popular peppy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Cheri

Cheri in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cheri is one of the most popular peppy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Her name seems to have come from the fruit cherry because she is red in color. This little bear looks very cute, and her nature is precisely the same.

2) Pompom

Pompom in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Twitter)

Pompom is a duck villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This peppy, sporty duck has been a part of the Animal Crossing series right from the start, so she is a highly sought-after character.

3) Peggy

Peggy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Peggy, the peppy pig, has been a part of almost every Animal Crossing title. After her absence from Wild World, fans were happy to see her back in New Horizons. Her clear blue eyes and bright smile make her one of the most adorable peppy characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

4) Chrissy

Chrissy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GameChannelz)

Chrissy is one of the veteran villagers in Animal Crossing. This rabbit can easily be called the most colorful villager in the series, which matches her vibrant personality. She loves all things pink and is an undisputed fan-favorite.

5) Sprinkle

Sprinkle is one of the funniest in New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Sprinkle is a rare penguin villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. She is obsessed with all things icy, as can be seen through her obsession with mint and white.

Edited by Ravi Iyer