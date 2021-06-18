Who is Cheri in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is her role?

Cheri is undoubtedly one of the most adorable villagers players can come across in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This charming and peppy cub villager is easy to get along with and is one of the most social characters. Her name is most probably a reference to her fur, which is the same color as a cherry. It could also be a reference to her cheerful disposition, which makes her so cute.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a relaxing getaway from the rigors of daily life, and the wholesome community this game provides invokes a sense of calm. As a result, this simple community simulator game has the same loyalty from the player community as its predecessors.

Characters like Cheri are a perfect fit for a game like this, one who welcomes the players and makes them feel at home right away.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans disappointed by lack of updates at E3 2021

Meet Cheri, the adorable and peppy bear cub from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This cherry-red-colored bear cub gets along with almost every personality type in Animal Crossing: New Horizons due to her peppy personality. The peppy ones in Animal Crossing are rather simple-minded and straightforward and rather impulsive and emotional. Characters with peppy personalities usually tend to over-react in conversations and get overexcited about seemingly trivial matters.

Cheri is no exception to this, and like other peppy characters, she dreams of becoming famous too, possibly as a sportsperson. However, although she gets along with other characters pretty well, she might end up annoying the cranky and snooty characters with her tendency to overshare and be overexcited about things.

Cheri, like the other peppy villagers, has the attention span of a goldfish. She is big on forgiving and forgetting, which can be both a boon and a bane. For instance, she gets upset easily, but she is also quick to forgive. On the other hand, she is also quick to forget any tasks she may have been given.

But overall, she is a good company to be around.

Edited by Srijan Sen