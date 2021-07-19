Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear collab makes community happy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has taken the world by storm. It has shot into the top ten of all Nintendo units after just over a year of shelf life, including the second best Nintendo Switch game in terms of units sold. It's blurred the lines with reality multiple times, whether that was with recreations of real world things in Animal Crossing, making Animal Crossing things in the real world or just pure merchandising. Many fans love the merchandise offered to them. Monopoly has even gotten in on the craze.

If you're after new Animal Crossing merch there's no shortage of new apparel, drinkware, and somewhat perfectly, Monopoly. https://t.co/Zo8GTD0VPB — Liftoff! (@LiftoffGGW) July 16, 2021

One thing that has been a really popular collaboration has been with Build-A-Bear. Build-A-Bear has started a collaboration with Animal Crossing to allow people to buy their favorite characters from Animal Crossing and customize them, too.

Animal Crossing x Build-A-Bear

animal crossing x build a bear collab is now available in stores! this is the display i got to set up at my store!! pic.twitter.com/L1IgJxdqin — Austen 🥳 (@AustenCrossing) July 14, 2021

According to AustenCrossing, the Build-A-Bear collaboration hit stores just under a week ago, and fans are loving it. Build-A-Bear is the most popular stuffed animal company, and Animal Crossing's immense popularity is combining with that to sell lots of animals.

The current inventory online includes a K.K. Slider dog, Tom Nook and Isabelle. There are a few different variations for each one. K.K. Slider has two options: both have a guitar in hand, but one has the opening theme music bundle and the other has the K.K. Disco Song bundle. They are both $43 USD before tax.

K.K. Slider. Image via Newsweek

Tom Nook has a few variations as well. He has summer and winter variations, and each of those has a different option for the accompanying bundle. The standard Tom Nook summer variant is $44 USD as is the winter variant. The summer variant gift set with phrases is $52 USD as is the winter variant gift set with theme music.

Isabelle and Tom Nook. Image via The Verge

Isabelle also has a summer and winter variant for the same prices. The summer gift set with phrases and the winter gift set with theme music is also $52 USD. There are also some other standard Build-A-Bear characters, like Pawlette, who come with Animal Crossing themed pajamas and other things. There are a few accessories available:

New Horizons Present Wristie- $6 USD

New Horizons Bell Bag Wristie- $6 USD

New Horizons Sleeper- $12.50 USD

There are also various sounds and other things. Ordering in-store offers more customization options, but there are plenty available online to enjoy.

Edited by Gautham Balaji