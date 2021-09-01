The best gifts players can give Audie on her Animal Crossing: New Horizons birthday

Audie is a fan favorite villager in Animal Crossing. Apart from her vivacious personality, one can't forget her famous quote,

“I'm studying fashion right now! At least, that's what I'm saying I'm doing. For tax purposes."

This has many Animal Crossing players wondering what kind of gifts are suitable for her birthday. Here's everything one needs to know about Audie and her Animal Crossing birthday.

Audie: Animal Crossing birthday gifts, biography and more

Audie is a peppy wolf villager introduced in New Horizons, and then later added to Pocket Camp. She is technically a wolf villager, but she more closely resembles a fox. Her birthday is today, August 31.

As a peppy villager, she does have the tendency to overreact in conversations regarding trivial subjects. She's also excited about everything, especially seeing the Animal Crossing player or other villagers. She is rarely ever dissuaded from anything.

Audie, a peppy villager, tends to get quite excited, especially when seeing players and villagers. (Image via Nintendo)

Her house is light blue with a white lattice door and an orange thatch roof. Inside, the house has tropical vista walls and blue floral flooring. She has a green diner neon sign, a natural palm-tree lamp, a light brown rattan low table, rattan end tables and more.

As for her birthday, many players are searching for an ideal gift. This is her second birthday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the players want to make it a good one. Audie is a new addition this time around, but they're hoping to make her a staple of the franchise.

A teddy bear, gift wrapped fruit, iron wall lamp, clothing, a floral tank, a paw print doorplate, and umbrellas etc., have been suggested and given to Audie. Fortunately, she loved all of them.

For those wondering what I gave Audie for her birthday, I gave her some coconuts, which I thought seemed fitting for her tropical house. She was very happy with her gift + that me & Static attended her party this morning. 😃😍🥰🥳😘💙💖🐺👍#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/avXV7ZLJJs — Rosie Tennant Doran 💖💙💜🌐🚀🦄💃🎶🌠🌌✨ (@RLeBonTennant) August 31, 2021

Audie is a fan favorite villager, and that pays off when a birthday comes around. Less desirable villagers probably don't get the same treatment that Audie is receiving from Animal Crossing players.

