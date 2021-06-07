Animal Crossing: New Horizons' secrets you still don't know 

Even though Animal Crossing: New Horizons completed its one-year anniversary in March this year, there's still a lot that players don't know about the game.

The developers planned the title so meticulously that there are still numerous interactions the players can discover for the first time.

While players wait for Nintendo to announce an interesting update that will keep them busy for a while, players can explore islands to discover the game's deepest secrets.

Animal Crossing secrets you didn't know

Hidden dream feature

This is one of the coolest features that was introduced in the game and traces its roots back to New Leaf. However, the devs tweaked certain aspects of this feature via update 1.10, making it more convenient.

The hidden dream feature allows players to visit the dream island while they're asleep. The update allows players to hit the minus button to exit the sequence. This might sound pretty simple, but it has its own perks. Previously, players had to visit the bed and make their way back to the plaza just to exit the sequence. This was an element that was taken from New Leaf.

Blathers freakouts

Even though Blathers has taken his fair share of bug donations during his stint with the game, he absolutely hates them.

This conversation is more sadistic than cute. His fear of bugs is evident when a bug is displayed in front of him. Blathers will start having a panic attack, implying that he is still afraid of bugs. This little detail makes conversations with him even more interesting and reiterates that there are things about other characters in the game that players don't know yet.

Special invitation

If players have amiibo cards and choose to invite villagers that are already there on their island to the campsite, it will prompt a sequence of unique dialogues.

This conversation will be extremely funny as the villagers will not want to be a part of the shenanigans and will raise their voice against the player's decision.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been criticized in terms of character involvement on several occasions. Players feel that the interaction with the characters in the previous entries was much more interesting than it is right now.

Naturally, a unique set of dialogues are refreshing and add a layer of spice to the game.

Overstaying the welcome

If players stay past closing time in Nook's Cranny in Animal Crossing, Timmy and Tommy will kick them out, which is incredibly rude of them.

On the flip side, Able Sisters don't kick players out regardless of how long they stay in the shop. This is just a testament to how hard the sisters work.

Interestingly, music plays in Nook's Cranny when the shop is about to close. But the devs haven't included the same feature in the Able Sisters shop even when both shops operate under specific hours.

Gift exchange

Several characters in the game exchange gifts with one another, and the players are tasked with delivering them. Players can earn friendship points with the characters they're delivering gifts to in Animal Crossing.

Also, players can open gifts before delivering them. However, the character will interrogate players on why they chose to open their gifts. Here, players have two choices: be honest or lie. They will accept the gift anyway but will put the players on a sticky wicket.

Similarly, Animal Crossing players can regift what the other characters gave them. They will know that their gift is being returned, and this will prompt a snarky remark from them.

