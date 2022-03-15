6 rarest special characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are well over 400 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That number increased with the 2.0 update as eight familiar faces were added to the roster, as well as eight characters making their franchise debuts.

In theory, every single villager can be invited to live on a player's island. However, for many of them, this is easier said than done. Many of the villagers are rather difficult to encounter, making them pretty rare. This article lists 6 rarest villages in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Rarest special villagers players can encounter in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6) Marina

Marina is one of the rarest villagers in the game, but since she's a high quality member of the game, everyone wants her. Marina is an octopus, which only has three members. However, an octopus encounter is rare because there are so many other species.

5) Ketchup

Ketchup villager (Image via Nintendo)

In Animal Crossing, each villager species has a random chance of producing one of the members. For example, if the player is going to encounter a duck, there are 17 different ones. This makes any of them fairly rare, but Ketchup is the most sought after in the bunch.

4) Ribbot

Like Ketchup, Ribbot, who comes from the frog group, is a rare villager. There are 18 different frogs in New Horizons, which means there's a 5.5% chance of getting Ribbot. There are multiple ways to find villagers, but Ribbot is pretty difficult to come across.

3) Raymond

Raymond is arguably the best and most liked character in New Horizons. Players love him and want him on their islands. Unfortunately for those that don't have him, he only has a 4.5% chance to be found.

2) Caroline

For squirrels, Caroline has a one in 18 chance of being the one that players encounter. This makes it rather difficult to come across her, and Carolina is a pretty popular choice. Players can always keep trying, but it may take a while.

1) Sasha

The rarest villager in the game, thanks to the 2.0 update, is Sasha. Rabbits, alongside cats, are the most populous species in the game with 22 members each. This makes each of them rarer than other species, but since Sasha is brand new and has only been around for a few months, she's the rarest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Mayank Shete