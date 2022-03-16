5 things that make Animal Crossing: New Horizons addictive

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released back in March 2020, and has been a raging popularity ever since. The game welcomes new players under its wing every day, even in 2022. Naturally, this makes people wonder; what is so attractive about the Nintendo life-simulation title?

There are several factors that make New Horizons very addictive for its players. From villager interactions to the various activities chalked out for players throughout the day, the title has something to offer to every player. This article lists some of the things that make Animal Crossing: New Horizons addictive.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several very addictive factors

1) Villager interactions

Villager interaction is one of the most interesting things to do in New Horizons. This is primarily because the title was released at a time when people were confined to their own homes, limiting their interactions to members within their household.

Naturally, the ability to interact with a bunch of anthropomorphic villagers who have a specific set of dialogs assigned to them was quite fun for players. These villagers and their statements made the game a lot more addictive for players as well.

2) Designing islands

One of the main objectives of New Horizons is to make a deserted island hospitable for the players as well as the various villagers living on the island.

This is also one of the most fun activities for players to do in the game, since they can let their creativity run wild as they design the island of their dreams.

3) Seasonal items

Animal Crossing has a wide variety of items that players can get their hands on. They can do this either by picking these items off the ground or by completing tasks to earn them.

Seasonal items come as part of the various events that take place in New Horizons throughout the year, and they simply work as an added incentive to participate in these events. These items are enough to get any player hooked on to the title.

4) Events

New Horizons has a bunch of events lined up for players throughout the year. These events require players to complete a bunch of activities, which reward players with seasonal items.

King Sized Gaming @kingsizedgaming Happy Hinamatsuri, everyone! This is always one of my favorite events, so I'd love to hear about it if you're doing anything special to celebrate on your island. https://t.co/Qn8NcBuiyD

twitter.com/animalcrossing…

#Anima Isabelle @animalcrossing Happy Hinamatsuri, everyone! This is always one of my favorite events, so I'd love to hear about it if you're doing anything special to celebrate on your island. Happy Hinamatsuri, everyone! This is always one of my favorite events, so I'd love to hear about it if you're doing anything special to celebrate on your island. https://t.co/6mnG1MrP7t Happy Hinamatsuri, everyone! This is always one of my favorite events, so I'd love to hear about it if you're doing anything special to celebrate on your island. https://t.co/Qn8NcBuiyD #Anima lCrossing #ACNH 🍃 Happy Hinamatsuri, everyone! This is always one of my favorite events, so I'd love to hear about it if you're doing anything special to celebrate on your island. https://t.co/Qn8NcBuiyD twitter.com/animalcrossing… #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #Anima https://t.co/EQb2mBVa0j

Naturally, completing these events can be quite addictive and satisfying for New Horizons players.

5) Goodies outside the game

For hardcore Animal Crossing fans, one of the things that keeps drawing them back to the game is the different kinds of New Horizons themed items they can obtain in the real world.

This includes amiibo cards as well as stationery items, plushies, and much more. These items can get any player addicted to New Horizons.

These are some of the most addictive aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that keep drawing players back to the title.

Edited by Mayank Shete