Seasonal items to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February introduces a slew of changes into Animal Crossing: New Horizons and festivals and events are a big part of these changes. The month of February brings seven events for players to enjoy throughout the month, celebrating cultures from all over the world.

As is typical with every event in New Horizons, players get to aim for several limited-time seasonal items that they can obtain during each festival or event.

Here are all the seasonal items that players can look forward to obtaining in New Horizons in February.

List of seasonal items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February has seven events that players can look forward to, and each of these events has its dedicated list of limited-time items. Players can obtain these items from Nook's Cranny or the Able Sisters' Shop.

Here are all the seasonal limited time items that players can obtain from the various festivals and events in February.

Carnival of Venice (January 25 - February 16)

Venetian Carnival Mask (pink, white, blue, gold, silver)

Japanese Setsubun event (January 25 - February 3)

Bean Tossing Kit

Oni (Ogre) Mask

Oni (Ogre) Clothes

Woman's Mask

Groundhog Day Event (January 25 - February 3)

Resetti model

Valentine's Day event (February 1 - February 15)

Chocolate Heart

Heart-shaped Bouquet

Super Bowl Event/Big Game (January 21 - February 21)

Cheer Megaphones

Football Rug

Festivale Event (February 15)

Festivale Balloon Lamp

Festivale Confetti Machine

Festivale Drum

Festivale Flag

Festivale Float

Festivale Garland

Festivale Lamp

Festivale Parasol

Festivale Stage

Festivale Stall

Festivale Accessory

Festivale Costume

Festivale Tank Dress

Japanese Hinamatsuri Festival (February 25 - March 3)

Blossom Lantern

Hhinaningyo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is well known for celebrating various events all year round that cater to different cultures across the world. February brings seven such events with it and several attractive seasonal limited-time items.

However, players should not worry if they fail to collect these items during the event since they can constantly time travel and obtain them whenever they feel like it.

