Valentine's Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Event dates, items, and more

Valentine's Day is one of the most popular events celebrated in February, and Nintendo has included the Day of Love in its list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons February events.

February brings with it seven different events for New Horizons players to participate in, and Valentine's Day is one of these. However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates the event for two weeks, giving players the time to collect all the limited-time items that come with this event.

Here is everything that players need to know about the Valentine's Day event in New Horizons.

The Valentine's Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Valentine's Day is celebrated in different manners all over the world, but gift exchange is almost universal. New Horizons has taken this aspect of the event and added it to the in-game event. Valentine's Day is celebrated in New horizons from February 1 to February 15.

Players will be notified about the Valentine's Day event about a week in advance, and they will be advised to clear out their mailboxes to have sufficient space to receive gifts from their villagers. During the event, players will see letters from villagers, and they will have a gift attached with each letter. The gifts range from shirts to furniture, depending on the player's relationship with their villagers.

In New Horizons, players can get two limited-time items during the Valentine's Day event, which are:

Chocolate Heart

Heart-shaped Bouquet

These can be obtained from Nook Shopping. Furthermore, players will receive a gift from Isabelle and one other villager. After the 2.0.0 update, they will also receive hot chocolate from Brewster at The Roost.

🌙 kirsty @milf_energy #acnh #brewster I was curious and time travelled to valentines day and this is the absolute cutest thing ever 🥺 I was curious and time travelled to valentines day and this is the absolute cutest thing ever 🥺❤ #acnh #brewster https://t.co/SPsNc2y4tN

Just like in real life, the Valentine's Day event in New Horizons is absolutely heartwarming for players, as they get showered with love and gifts from villagers present on their islands.

The Valentine's Day event is on for two weeks, ending on February 15, so players still have quite some time to collect both limited-time items from this event.

