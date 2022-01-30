All festivals to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February brings with it a slew of festivals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Apart from the general change in scenery and reshuffling of critters, players have quite a few festivals to look forward to in February, which celebrate various cultures across the world.

Players can witness about seven main events during February, so they are occupied with the events and their items throughout the month.

List of festivals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

Right from the beginning of February, players have festivals to participate in within the game, and they continue till the end of the month.

Carnival of Venice (January 25 - February 16)

The Carnival of Venice starts towards the end of January, on January 25, and rolls over into February, continuing till February 16. The Venetian carnival is one of the oldest carnivals in the world and is said to last for an entire month.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates this carnival in both hemispheres, offering players many different kinds of clothes and Venetian masks to dress up for the Carnival of Venice.

Japanese Setsubun Holiday (January 25 - February 2)

The Setsubun Holiday is a bean throwing party that is celebrated before the arrival of the spring season in Japan. The term Setsubun itself means "seasonal division".

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates this holiday within the game in both hemispheres. The holiday is celebrated between January 25 and February 2.

Groundhog Day Event (January 25 - February 2)

Groundhog Day is a popular event that is celebrated in America and Canada in the real world. The day is celebrated to determine the length of winter that year. The event is also celebrated in New Horizons with the introduction of the Resetti Model on Nook Shopping.

Valentine's Day (February 1 - February 15)

Much like in real life, Valentine's Day is celebrated in New Horizons as well. However, in the life simulation title, the celebration goes on for two weeks. There are two items that are introduced in the game to celebrate this event: the Chocolate heart and the Heart-shaped bouquet. This event is also celebrated in both hemispheres.

🍓Strawberry-Chan (ちゃん) @SpriteBubbleGum #ACNH #NintendoSwitch I'm decorating for Valentines Day! I skipped ahead to be able to buy things, because last year I didnt celebrate or do anything with this season on the game. #AnimalCrossing I'm decorating for Valentines Day! I skipped ahead to be able to buy things, because last year I didnt celebrate or do anything with this season on the game. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/D2iJezVSrl

Super Bowl event/Big Game (January 21st - February 21)

The night of the Big Game, or the Super Bowl eve, is a very important event celebrated in America. Therefore, Nintendo decided to introduce the same in both hemispheres in New Horizons, where it adds two new items into the game to celebrate the Big Game: the Football Rug and Cheer Megaphones.

Festivale Event (February 15)

Festivale event is possibly the most important one in New Horizons and is celebrated with great grandeur by players. It is also one of the most colorful and cheerful events in the game. The event is pioneered by the Brazilian peacock, Pave, who brings with him many Festivale-themed items.

Japanese Hinamatsuri Festival (February 25 - March 3)

Hinamatsuri is a Japanese festival that celebrates dolls and girls. The event is also celebrated in New Horizons, where Nintendo introduces two new items: the Blossom Lantern and Hhinaningyo.

Players have a very busy month lined up for them in February, with seven events to look forward to. Naturally, February is considered to be one of the busiest months for New Horizons players.

Edited by Ashish Yadav