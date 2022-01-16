5 events Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can look forward to in 2022

A new year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH) indicates the return of many fan-favorite events in the game. However, with the latest version 2.0, players can expect a lot of minor events in the game, which can add a little something to the gaming experience for New Horizons players.

In his most recent video, the popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel shed light on several such events for 2022.

This article discusses several events that New Horizons players should watch out for in 2022.

Exciting events lined up for Animal Crossing players in 2022

1) New Year items for 2022

The last event of the year for New Horizons, Toy Day, is followed by New Year celebrations within the game. However, for 2022, players can expect some new event items as a part of the New Year celebrations. These include a 2022 arch as well as a new zodiac figure.

Zodiac update in New year celebrations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Although New Year celebrations are a staple in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the zodiac update arrived as part of the latest version 2.0.4.

2) Valentine's Day celebrations with Brewster

Brewster and The Roost recently made their way into New Horizons with the version 2.0 update back in November. With this, players can celebrate Valentine's Day with Brewster in the game this year.

This is not entirely a new update since it has been brought back from previous iterations of the Animal Crossing franchise.

For Valentine's Day, Brewster makes hot chocolate for players along with a pleasant conversation where he wishes players a happy valentine's day.

3) Brewster celebrates players' birthdays in the game

Brewster also makes sure ACNH players have a great birthday within the game, apart from Valentine's Day celebrations. He brews them a special drink for their birthday and makes sure he wishes them the same.

Brewster wishes players for their birthday (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

This event adds a little extra birthday celebration for players and provides something for them to look forward to on their special day.

4) Halloween update

Halloween is one of the most important festivals celebrated in New Horizons every year. Although many new items were added during the recent big update, players can expect a new DIY recipe this Halloween. The recipe will be that of Spooky Cookies, which is in keeping with the spirit of Halloween.

Spooky Cookies in New Horizons (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Players will receive the DIY recipe for Spooky Cookies in New Horizons during Halloween celebrations in the game.

5) Stretching with villagers

In 2022, players can spend more time with villagers by stretching with them every day. Although this event is not something that players have to wait for since it takes place all year long, it is still exciting to look forward to every day.

Animal Crossing players can stretch with villagers every day (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Apart from stretching being a fun activity, this time can be used to make any announcements regarding any ongoing or upcoming events within the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are some of the most interesting minor events New Horizons players will see in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar