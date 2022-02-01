Groundhog Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Event dates, items, and more

The Groundhog Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the first events that players get to celebrate in February, alongside the popular Japanese Setsubun event.

The two events take place simultaneously, celebrating events from two different cultures simultaneously within the game. Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori even discussed the event in a video on his channel last year.

Like most other events in New Horizons, the Groundhog Day event also comes with its own set of limited-time event-specific items. Here is everything players need to know about the Groundhog Day event in New Horizons.

Event dates and limited-time items for Groundhog Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Groundhog Day is one of the many events that players witness in New Horizons in February. The month also brings a lot of significant changes to the players' islands, such as critter reshuffling and season changes.

Groundhog Day is typically celebrated in America, where people gather together to try and determine the duration of winter by observing a local mole. The same takes place in New Horizons, where villagers congregate around the Wishing Well, waiting for Mr. Resetti, the famous mole in the franchise.

Groundhog Day has been a regular event in the Animal Crossing franchise, where it has appeared in most titles in the series except Wild World. The event takes place between January 25 and February 2 in New Horizons.

The Groundhog Day event brings one limited-time item: the Resetti model. Players can get their hands on this item by accessing the Nook Shopping app on their Nook Phones or Nook's Cranny in Resident Services. They must make sure to get their hands on the item before February 2, which brings an end to the Groundhog Day event, and subsequently, the Resetti model's availability in the game.

However, it is also worth noting that the Resetti model is not time-locked in any manner. So if players miss out on collecting it during Groundhog Day, they can constantly time travel to get it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar