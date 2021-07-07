5 characters that were removed from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to give way to new features 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perhaps one of the finest entries in the long-running franchise. The title owes its success to an array of additional features that Nintendo introduced.

Sadly, extra features in New Horizons have come at the expense of veteran villagers. This has irked even the most ardent followers of the franchise. New Horizons, since its inception, has been criticized in terms of interaction between players and villagers.

Also read: Pashmina in Animal Crossing: Here's all you need to know about this goat from New Horizons

Naturally, removing renowned villagers from the game to accommodate additional features hasn't impressed everyone. The following section will throw light on the villagers that were sacrificed to accommodate fresh changes.

Villagers sacrificed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5) Pelicans

All Pelicans from previous entries have been removed from the game. It is important to note that they were an indispensable part of the Animal Crossing island in the previous iterations because of the post office.

Pelicans removed from the game to give way to a card stand (Image via Crossing channel)

However, they were replaced by a card stand in New Horizons in the airport. These characters made sending and receiving mail seem like a very interesting task.

Also read: Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the upcoming Japanese festival event

Additionally, these pelicans had different personalities, which was extremely fun to watch as they clashed pretty often.

4) Wendell

He has had a different role in each title but none in New Horizons at all. Wendell was popular because of his artistic and designing skills, and has been replaced by the custom design feature in New Horizons.

Wendell replaced by a custom design kiosk (Image via Crossing channel)

Nintendo undoubtedly made collecting custom designs a rather easy task. However, having Wendell around would've definitely helped the players make more informed choices.

3) Katrina

The fortune teller was recently removed when the NookPhone got an update. Katrina is only visible on the Nintendo Switch online app, but it's not the same as her having her own store on Animal Crossing island.

Katrina can only be found in the Nintendo Switch online app (Image via Crossing channel) Enter caption

It's really disappointing that she had to be replaced like this. It would've been much easier to have her as a visiting vendor who would appear in the game to tell players their fortunes.

2) Harriet

Harriet is probably the most obvious name on this list, as she was replaced by the mirror in the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes it convenient for players to change their look and their hairstyles, but perhaps, it's way too convenient.

Harriet was replaced by the mirror in Animal Crossing (Image via Crossing channel)

Even though players like quality of life updates, removing characters from the game has recently become a matter of great concern.

1) Resetti

Resetti was replaced by the auto save feature in Animal Crossing. Be that as it may, he is still a small part of the game as he serves as a helicopter pilot, something not a lot of players are aware of.

Also read: All you need to know about the Scarab Beetle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Resetti was replaced by the auto save feature (Image via Crossing channel)

He would scold the players whenever they tried resetting the game. However, that feature isn't really available anymore, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an auto save feature.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything we know about the different mystery islands

Edited by Gautham Balaji