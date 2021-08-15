Nintendo's latest Animal Crossing-themed Back to School series is every stationery lover's paradise

Nintendo has got the Animal Crossing student community's back. With summer coming to an end, it is time to go back to school. While they may be dreading the end of their days of bliss, Nintendo is attempting to make things slightly better for students.

Get ready for back to school with these awesome Animal Crossing: New Horizons items! Which one is your favorite? #NintendoMinute



Watch now: https://t.co/7vUIoTmk7G pic.twitter.com/A7bjU1BAiK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 13, 2021

The company recently announced its newly launched line of Animal Crossing-themed Back to School items. The collection consists of articles for every level of school-goers, starting from elementary school right up to college!

Nintendo posted a video of every Animal Crossing-themed Back to School item they have released in a video on their official YouTube channel.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing-themed Back to School items are quite attractive

The collection has items in keeping with the stuff people need at each stage of schooling — elementary, middle, high, and college. They range from backpacks and notebooks to water bottles, character plushies, and keychains.

Animal Crossing-themed plushies (Image via Nintendo on YouTube)

Elementary school

This set consists of three items, some of which have color options as well. The items in the set are as follows:

Backpack

Lunchbox

Animal Crossing notebook

Nintendo's Animal Crossing-themed notebook (Image via Nintendo on YouTube)

Middle School

Middle schoolers have a higher number of things they need for school, and Nintendo has taken care of that.

Mint green clear front Animal Crossing-themed backpack for middle schoolers (Image via Nintendo on YouTube)

The middle school set for the Back to School collection includes the following items:

Bigger backpack with a clear section in the front

Animal Crossing themed pins

Animal Crossing themed stationery bundle (notebook, sticky notes, binder clips, and tabs)

High School

High school is an entirely new experience for people, and they learn a lot of new things, which leads them to have different requirements. Nintendo's high school set consists of the following items.

Animal Crossing-themed keychains

Animal Crossing-themed sticky tabs

Animal Crossing-themed sling bags

Animal Crossing-themed journals (three variants)

Nintendo's Animal Crossing themed sling bag (Image via Nintendo on YouTube)

College

College is a completely new chapter in most people's lives, where most of them may have to shift to a new environment for their studies. Therefore, items resembling a game that is dear to them might just be what they need to find their sense of comfort in an unknown place.

Nintendo's college set of Animal Crossing items consists of the following:

Animal Crossing character-themed plushies

Vacuum insulated bottles

Animal Crossing-themed vacuum insulated bottles (Image via Nintendo on YouTube)

School during a pandemic can be pretty overwhelming, but Nintendo's Animal Crossing Back to School items are cute enough for students to enjoy!

Fans can get hold of these items here, and can purchase the plushies on Amazon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer