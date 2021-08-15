Nintendo's latest Animal Crossing-themed Back to School series is every stationery lover's paradise

Nintendo has got the Animal Crossing student community's back. With summer coming to an end, it is time to go back to school. While they may be dreading the end of their days of bliss, Nintendo is attempting to make things slightly better for students.
The company recently announced its newly launched line of Animal Crossing-themed Back to School items. The collection consists of articles for every level of school-goers, starting from elementary school right up to college!
Nintendo posted a video of every Animal Crossing-themed Back to School item they have released in a video on their official YouTube channel.
Nintendo's Animal Crossing-themed Back to School items are quite attractive
The collection has items in keeping with the stuff people need at each stage of schooling — elementary, middle, high, and college. They range from backpacks and notebooks to water bottles, character plushies, and keychains.
Elementary school
This set consists of three items, some of which have color options as well. The items in the set are as follows:
- Backpack
- Lunchbox
- Animal Crossing notebook
Middle School
Middle schoolers have a higher number of things they need for school, and Nintendo has taken care of that.
The middle school set for the Back to School collection includes the following items:
- Bigger backpack with a clear section in the front
- Animal Crossing themed pins
- Animal Crossing themed stationery bundle (notebook, sticky notes, binder clips, and tabs)
High School
High school is an entirely new experience for people, and they learn a lot of new things, which leads them to have different requirements. Nintendo's high school set consists of the following items.
- Animal Crossing-themed keychains
- Animal Crossing-themed sticky tabs
- Animal Crossing-themed sling bags
- Animal Crossing-themed journals (three variants)
College
College is a completely new chapter in most people's lives, where most of them may have to shift to a new environment for their studies. Therefore, items resembling a game that is dear to them might just be what they need to find their sense of comfort in an unknown place.
Nintendo's college set of Animal Crossing items consists of the following:
- Animal Crossing character-themed plushies
- Vacuum insulated bottles
School during a pandemic can be pretty overwhelming, but Nintendo's Animal Crossing Back to School items are cute enough for students to enjoy!
Fans can get hold of these items here, and can purchase the plushies on Amazon.