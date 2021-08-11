Will Nintendo address Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the next Direct rumored for  September?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been put through the metaphorical ringer. Once atop the gaming world, the game has fallen mightily recently. What was once the most promising game Nintendo had to offer has almost fallen by the wayside. Nintendo shockingly ignored it for a long time, despite growing calls for an update from its frustrated player base. Even with the 1.11.0 update, the calls haven't stopped.

With another Nintendo Direct rumored to take place in September, will this finally be when Animal Crossing gets some attention from Nintendo?

want an animal crossing update 🍃 — Jorx ✨ (@jorxnews) August 6, 2021

September Nintendo Direct: Animal Crossing?

The answer is probably. It is highly unlikely that Nintendo will go back-to-back Directs without even mentioning Animal Crossing. This was on a trajectory to become the most bought Switch game and one of the most bought Nintendo games of all time. The fact that they ignored it the first time was bad enough, but twice? Nintendo will be digging their own grave.

Nintendo Direct. Image via Nintendo

There are a few reasons it is likely that Nintendo will announce an update for Animal Crossing at their next Direct. Update 1.11.0 has events and items scheduled through Halloween, but no further. There are also only three new Halloween items scheduled, which makes it all the more likely that there's more coming. The Direct would be the perfect time to announce that. Plus, with Thanksgiving and other holidays coming shortly after that, it makes sense to have more scheduled.

Second, Doug Bowser stated to Animal Crossing players that the future was planned after the E3 debacle. While fans were frustrated with no announcement, Bowser stepped in to reassure them that there was a plan. Going to another Direct without telling them what the plan is would deal quite a bit of damage to his and Nintendo's credibility.

Lastly, Animal Crossing has already announced an update coming at the end of the year. When they announced the 1.11.0 update, they also stated that another one would occur by the end of the year. September only leaves a few months before that is supposed to happen, making it the perfect time to announce the update.

Honest opinion? Do you guys think Nintendo will ever give us more real quality of life updates for animal crossing? — Momo ♡︎ GIVEAWAY PINNED (@crossingmomo) August 8, 2021

There are several reasons as to why Nintendo should announce it at their next Direct and why they will, but ultimately, it's up to them. There's no telling what Nintendo has planned, but the future of Animal Crossing may hang in the balance.

