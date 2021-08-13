Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga rolls out next month as players wait for a substantial update

Animal Crossing players have been waiting patiently for a big update. There hasn't been a substantial one in a long time and Nintendo's 1.11.0 seasonal event didn't meet that criteria.

The game seems to be hanging on by a thread. Animal Crossing players are desperate for some new content, and it seems like they might be getting it. It's probably not the content they wanted, but it's content nonetheless. Next month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will reportedly be getting a manga.

(I am obviously late to the party)

But I just discovered that an Animal Crossing manga is being released on September 14, 2021!

It can be preordered on Amazon. #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/LkKsknTmXy — Christina ✩彡 (@buggypix) August 11, 2021

The first official Animal Crossing graphic novel is set to be released next month, according to comingsoon.net. This will be the first time Nintendo has released a tie-in medium for New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a manga

The latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise does not come in the form of a game. The graphic novel will reportedly see Tom Nook, Isabelle and other fan favorite characters venturing out on adventures.

It is set to also include a villager guide, which will help introduce players to villagers they don't know yet whilst further strengthening their relationship with familiar ones.

Tom Nook and Isabelle. Image via Nintendo

The novel is reportedly going to cost about $10 USD. It will be written and illustrated by Kokonasu Rumba. This comes at an interesting time for Animal Crossing.

The game is floundering without any substantial content updates. Although there was the 1.11.0 seasonal update and there will be another one by the end of the year, this doesn't really answer fans' calls for new content.

Animal Crossing players have waited patiently, sticking by a game that probably doesn't deserve the loyalty it has received (given how Nintendo has neglected it). Now, instead of any new in-game content, Nintendo is sending a graphic novel out. This will ultimately do very little damage to Nintendo or Animal Crossing, but it won't help them either.

There’s gonna be an animal crossing manga and I can’t imagine what it could be about… — Sierra💫 (@SuperSillySerra) August 12, 2021

The game is in desperate need of new content and substantial updates, and unfortunately, this manga isn't going to satiate fans' demands. It's barely even a Band-Aid solution to the glaring problem that Nintendo is facing.

It'll make them money, because Animal Crossing is that popular, but it isn't going to solve their problems.

