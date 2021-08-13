Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 finally fixes a game-breaking glitch

Even though Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts a collection of over 300 villagers, only 10 villagers appear on the island at once. However, this doesn't include special characters who appear only during specific events or are visible more often during a specific season or event.

One can argue that fewer villagers make the Animal Crossing island look empty. On the flip side, 300 villagers at once will make the island extremely crowded and take away the fun of interacting with villagers.

Villagers can be spotted wandering around the island. Players can usually find the villagers inside the museum when they're not at home.

But some players started complaining about missing villagers right after the April update. The villagers were supposed to appear inside the museum but were nowhere to be found. As with any other Animal Crossing update, players assumed that the update created a bug that caused villagers to go missing.

According to popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel, update 1.11.0 has fixed the bug that's been bothering players for mo.

Animal Crossing bug fixed

Nintendo rolled out update 1.11.0 that added new content to the game. Sadly, the update also introduced an array of bugs and glitches fixed via update 1.11.1, which came out a few days back.

Interestingly, Nintendo didn't announce it in the patch notes of either of the two updates.

The museum is a place where several villagers hangout. But they can be found in other places too. However, encountering villagers in the museum triggers a set of unique dialogs.

It is important to note that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been criticized for villager interaction. Since its release, players feel that the interaction between the player and the villagers feels stale and inorganic.

I have never seen our villagers up here in museum 😭 Kitty is so cute 💕 #NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/9zXPy2rxkE — Miko (@_Miko0312) August 12, 2021

This is precisely what makes interactions with villagers in the museum more important.

According to the Crossing Channel, Nintendo might have decreased the spawn rates of these villagers, making it difficult for players to spot them in the museum even after the bug fix.

Villagers have been an indispensable part of the Animal Crossing franchise. They make the title more interesting. Villagers have different personalities, which exposes players to harmless banter now and then.

