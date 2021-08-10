Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.1 removes bugs and introduces minor changes (Full Patch Notes)

Nintendo has just released the 1.11.1 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to address the bugs that have plagued the game since the previous one.

Animal Crossing, like other titles, isn't immune to bugs. But for a title that has been struggling to stay afloat because of a lack of updates, bugs are the last thing players need.

Update 1.11.0 added several additional elements to the game. However, it also introduced an array of bugs that tweaked some of the most popular elements of Animal Crossing.

To combat this, Nintendo released 1.11.1. Sadly, this isn't a content update and adds nothing new to Animal Crossing.

Nintendo introduces new Animal Crossing update

While these bugs did not affect the title's core gameplay, they were still pretty annoying. Naturally, this nullified the excitement around the new update as players started requesting for a patch fix.

Nintendo was quick to respond and rewarded its honest patrons with Animal Crossing update 1.11.1.

The following is a list of glitches that the update has fixed.

Bug Fixes

The following bugs that occurred in Ver. 1.11.0 have been fixed.

Fixed a bug that the order was not correct when rearranging in “Obtained order” in the “DIY recipe” app.

Fixed a bug where the color variations of certain items were not displayed in the catalog at the shooting studio of “Panny Island”.

Fixed a bug that the closing BGM of “Tanuki Shoten” did not flow.

Fixed a bug where clouds did not appear in some seasons.

Harv's island

Players who visited Harv's island before this patch update might've noticed an issue with some of the items in their inventory.

For those who had one or more variants of the same item, only the base version of the same appeared on Harv's island.

Players can decorate the cabin on Harv's island (Image via Nintendo)

While this issue has now been fixed, players suggested that it allowed them to possess the variants they didn't buy.

DIY recipes

Prior to the update, DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons appeared in random order. The patch update fixes the sorting problem as well.

Interestingly, Nintendo has also clamped down on the players' ability to take DIY recipes from the treasure islands. The devs were never a fan of treasure islands and got rid of them via update 1.11.0.

Update 1.11.1 removes DIY recipes sorting feature (Image via Nintendo)

However, players believed that this, too, was a glitch. From the looks of it, Nintendo is getting rid of players gathering all the DIY recipes at once without going through the natural course of the game.

Music in Nook's Cranny

An orchestrated piece of the theme song plays in Nook's Cranny from 9:50 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This more or less works as a reminder for players to know that the store is going to close and Timmy and Tommy won't think twice before kicking the players out.

The orchestrated piece of music now plays in Nook's Cranny (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Update 1.11.0 disappointed a lot of players as the music was no longer available. However, this too has been resolved via update 1.11.1. The update also fixes the problem of cloud patterns not appearing properly during a few in-game seasons in Animal Crossing.

