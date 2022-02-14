4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers who are barely known

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is home to 397 different villagers, out of over 400 different villagers who have made an appearance in the Animal Crossing franchise so far. While there are several villagers who are immensely popular in the game, there are others who are popular for 'not so positive' reasons.

With the vast number of villagers available in the game, it is only natural that there will be some villagers who do not receive as much attention from the community.

Here are some of the least-known Animal Crossing villagers in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing villagers that the New Horizons community barely knows

1) Coco

Coco is a rabbit villager in New Horizons, who many feel resembles a gyroid. Similarly, others feel that Coco resembles a coconut instead because of the round shape of her head with three 'holes.'

With her hollow expression, many players find her appearance quite bizarre. However, she is also unique in the fact that she is the only rabbit villager in New Horizons with a normal personality type.

2) Pietro

Pietro is a clown villager in New Horizons. Frankly, due to his bizarre appearance, this particular villager is scary to look at. Clowns have universally been deemed terrifying, and it was quite cruel of Nintendo to include a clown villager in the series.

Mynx @StarryMynx #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Ahhhh, why did Pietro have to be my first camp site villager?! I mean, he is cute if you like clowns, but I do not. Apparently I was too lucky with my other villagers. #AnimalCrossing Ahhhh, why did Pietro have to be my first camp site villager?! I mean, he is cute if you like clowns, but I do not. Apparently I was too lucky with my other villagers. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/VISt8lpjHf

Naturally, Pietro is not a villager who is commonly seen in players' New Horizons islands, making him one of the lesser known villagers within the game.

3) Sparro

Sparro is a jock villager in New Horizons who spends most of his time working out or urging other villagers to exercise as well. However, he also has a rather creepy appearance which can be credited to his eyes.

Sparro is considered one of the most neglected villagers in New Horizons, even to such an extent that many players believe he is a new addition to the game.

4) Rory

Rory is one of the seven lion villagers in New Horizons. He is an orange lion with a red mane which is accompanied by a mustache and a goatee on his face.

Rory is a jock villager, but manages to look intimidating most of the time. Furthermore, he has some rather odd dialogs when interacting with players, making him a villager most players try to avoid hosting.

These are a few of the lesser known villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Although it is possible, it will take players a long time to personally get to know all 397 villagers in the latest title of Nintendo's life simulation series.

