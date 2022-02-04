3 popular Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (& 3 who are often ignored)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 400 villagers for players to choose from to reside on their island. However, given that there is so much variety, there are several villagers who are more popular among the community than others. Most of these are favored because of their appearance or nature.

Here are some of the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022.

Popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Shino

Shino is one of the most popular villagers in New Horizons, since most players want her presence on their island. Her popularity can be credited to her adorable appearance. With her red horns, round eyebrows, and elongated eyes, the deer villager, Shino, is visually appealing to most players.

Furthermore, she has a peppy personality type, which is one of the most well-received personality types.

2) Marshal

Although Marshal is a smug villager, he is one of the most loved characters in New Horizons. This can be credited to the fact that, despite his personality type, he gets along well with the player and most other villagers, which is a huge motivating factor for players to invite him to their island.

Apart from his nature, his cute pink-cheeked appearance is also a driving factor for Marshal's immense popularity.

3) Raymond

Raymond is yet another smug villager who is a fan-favorite in New Horizons. His serious businessman-like appearance is one of the most enticing factors about him, especially since he is the only character in the franchise with heterochromia.

Furthermore, his choice of outfit, which is a suit with a pair of glasses on his face makes 'everybody love Raymond.'

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several underrated villagers

Just like there are villagers who have gained immense popularity due to their appearance and personality, there are others who did not get the same amount of love from the community, but completely deserve it.

1) Aurora

Aurora is one of the most adorable villagers in New Horizons, despite having a simple character design and a normal personality type.

The penguin Villager Aurora is one of the cutest in the series and is a delight to have on one's island.

2) Sprinkle

Sprinkle is yet another underrated penguin villager in ACNH. The penguin has an adorable character design with curly turquoise hair and pretty eyelashes.

However, what is most interesting about her is that a majority of the furniture inside Sprinkle's house sports a deep sea theme.

3) Genji

Genji is one of the few rabbit villagers present in New Horizons. He also has a Jock personality, which can be the perfect personality type for many players.

elfie pike, space gay @elfiepike



[id: screenshot from inside of the fossil museum. genji looks serious & committed while he says he's grateful to be MY rival] #ACNH i love my rival genji so much[id: screenshot from inside of the fossil museum. genji looks serious & committed while he says he's grateful to be MY rival] #ACNH i love my rival genji so much[id: screenshot from inside of the fossil museum. genji looks serious & committed while he says he's grateful to be MY rival] https://t.co/4sL6JQDRGq

His appearance, along with his house, give him the potential to be one of the most well-loved Animal Crossing villagers in the franchise.

These are some of the most well-loved and some of the most underrated villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

