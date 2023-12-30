5 island entrance decoration ideas for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The island entrance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first sight guests will witness upon arrival. Thus, they should pay extra attention when mapping out its designs. Thanks to the game’s various custom options, tools, and trends, numerous possibilities are open for customization in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Whether you're feeling stuck and unsure of how to start designing your island entrance or just seeking inspiration and effective ways to adorn your entryway, we've got you covered. Here are some island entrance decoration ideas you can replicate to create a striking entrance that will amaze your guests.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons island entrance decoration ideas and inspirations

1) Mermaid Falls

Mermaid Falls-themed island entrance (Image via Nintendo)

Waterfall builds were extremely popular in the early days of Animal Crossing. Spicing it up with mermaid aesthetics will make your entrance undoubtedly stunning.

To create a mermaid entrance, start by building two massive waterfalls that run down either side. You can leave room in the middle for a path and some stepping stones. You may choose your favorite personalized mermaid design and place it in the middle to create a beautiful walkway.

Planting bushes along the path and placing mermaid decorations and flowers on your stepping stones will make a gorgeous backdrop. To complete your entrance, add a mermaid arch. With the appearance of northern lights, your visitors will surely be enthralled by your design.

2) Fairy Lights Entrance

Fairy Lights island entrance design in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

With your fairy entrance, astound your guests and let them experience the magic of your island. To do this, choose your favorite custom path to delve further into the interior of your island. Then, decorate the entryway with trees, flowers, and plants to give it a more natural look.

You can also add hyacinth lamps or Flick butterfly figurines as little details to the overall ensemble. Furthermore, you can try this with a combination of cliffs and cascading waterfalls if it suits your aesthetics.

3) Japanese Garden

Japan-themed garden as island entrance in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

The Japanese-inspired entrance is simply stunning. You can channel your inner otaku and create an entrance that exudes anime vibes by putting a variety of cherry blossom-themed objects on the custom path leading to the plaza.

You can then customize panels with your own designs and add Japanese-style telephone poles and lamp posts to enhance the look. Planting trees along either side of your path can make your entryway look regal and pretty during autumn.

4) The Courtyard

Courtyard-inspired island entrance design in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

The Courtyard entrance works great if you are short on space and your Resident Services building is close to your airport. Not only that, it's also pleasing to look at.

You can emulate this look by first creating a custom flooring design and then matching the vibe with the trees and statues available in Animal Crossing. You can also add floor lanterns for nighttime lighting and benches in the center to offer plenty of seating.

Then, complete the look of your new courtyard entrance by adding iron fencing along the edges.

5) Mushroom City

Mushroom City-themed island entrance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

This Mushroom City entrance will make visitors feel like they have entered a fairy tale. Create a fantasy atmosphere through a magical-themed custom path leading to your island, and add numerous mushroom-themed items as decoration. The mush lamps will also complement your entrance's fairytale theme.

These are some of the best island entrance designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.