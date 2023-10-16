5 iconic items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social simulation game that lets you live a virtual second life. It was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2020 and is the latest installment in the popular Animal Crossing series. In the game, you move to a deserted island with a couple of neighbors and Tom Nook, the raccoon entrepreneur who offers you a plan to expand their business. In the beginning, you only have a tent and some basic tools, but you will gradually be able to expand and customize the island to your liking by building bridges, ramps, buildings, and all sorts of objects.

Among the many objects available in the game, there are a few that stick out in the minds of players. Here is a list of five that we consider iconic because of their rarity and beauty.

Iconic items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Gulliver's items

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a seagull will give you iconic items (Image via Nintendo)

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience is defined by the presence of very charismatic characters. Among them is the seagull Gulliver, who also provides some iconic items.

If you help this animal find the pieces of his communicator, you will receive a monument in the mail the next day. There are 31 different monuments, each inspired by a place or culture around the world, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, or the Moai. These items have great value and are highly sought after by fans of the game.

2) The Jingle Wall

You can get this iconic item from Animal Crossing in the Toy Day (Image via Nintendo)

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can get some items on special dates. One that we consider iconic is the Jingle Wall. This item can only be obtained by completing the Toy Day event, which takes place on December 24, starting at five in the morning.

To get it, you must talk to Jingle, the reindeer who visits your island that day, and help him deliver presents to your neighbors. Once you have delivered all the presents, Jingle will give you the wall as a reward. This object has a festive and lively decoration, with lights, garlands, and socks hanging on the wall.

3) Elaborate Kimono Stand

This kimono stand is iconic in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

The Elaborate Kimono Stand is an item that can be purchased from Nook's Crany Store for 220,000 bells. There are different models, some of which are inspired by a season of the year: Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. These objects have an elegant and refined design, with colorful and varied motifs. They are ideal for decorating rooms with an oriental or traditional style.

Please note that once you have purchased one, it is not possible to change the factory design. Available patterns are Cranes, Tree Peonies, Wisteria, Balls, and Hawk.

4) Big FestiveTree

The Big Festive Tree can be crafted during Christmas (Image via Nintendo)

The Big Festive Tree is an item that can only be obtained during the Christmas season, which runs from December 15 to January 6. To craft it, you need:

Five red ornaments

Four blue ornaments

Three gold ornaments

Five snow stars

Six spruce branches.

The ornaments can be obtained by shaking the decorated fir trees on the island, and the snow stars can be obtained by making perfect snowmen. This object looks spectacular and festive, with color-changing lights and a large star on top.

5) The Coelacanth Statue

Fishing the coelacanth is a rare achievement (Image via Nintendo)

There are some iconic statues in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the Coelacanth Statue is one of the rarest. You can get this item by donating three coelacanths to the museum.

The Coelacanth is a very rare and valuable fish that only appears when it rains or snows on the island. It is shaped like a prehistoric fish and can be sold for 15,000 bells. The statue has an imposing and mysterious appearance, with metallic scales and red eyes. It is one of the most difficult items to obtain in the game, but it is very rewarding.

That was our list of iconic items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you are interested in more details, check out our guide to starting over on a new island.