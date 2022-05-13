Where to put Nook's Cranny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands have several important buildings that affect how the gameplay goes in the game. One of these buildings is Nook's Cranny.

Nook's Cranny is owned by Tom Nook's sons, Timmy and Tommy Nook. Players can engage in trade in the building, including buying and selling different items, and the Nook brothers usually offer a great price for most items. Naturally, it is very important to make sure that Nook's Cranny is placed at a convenient location on the island.

Here is where players should place Nook's Cranny on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

Best location for Nook's Cranny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can choose the location of Nook's Cranny on their island depending on the kind of island they build. For instance, if a New Horizons island is built with convenience as the primary importance, players would like to build Nook's Cranny close to their own in-game homes. This is because it will be more convenient to carry things back and forth from Nook's Cranny to their house and vice versa.

On the other hand, if players build their islands with aesthetics as the most important theme, then it would make sense to create a commercial section on the island. Players can keep all the important buildings together there, such as Nook's Cranny, the Able Sisters' Shop, and other similar buildings. However, they must make sure that this section of the island is away from players and other resident villagers' homes.

Finally, players can also design their islands in a manner that Nook's Cranny is placed near the center of the island. This can be done by placing the building near the Town Hall since it can add to the small-town aesthetic that many New Horizons players go for in the game. Players can keep all their important buildings in the main area of the town, making things a lot more organized on their island.

Nook's Cranny is one of the most important buildings that players can interact with in New Horizons. Naturally, players want it to be located at one of the most prime locations on their islands. Depending on the kind of island design they are going for, they can choose the ideal location for the building on their island.

