Animal Crossing: All you need to know about Coelacanth in New Horizons

Fishing is one of the most common activities for players of the Animal Crossing franchise. They can do this in the many rivers present on their islands or in the ocean. Fishes in the game are of varying rarity. While some fish like black bass are very common, there are a few on the other end of the spectrum that are very rare.

One such type of fish is the coelacanth. Here's everything you need to know about this species of fish in the Animal Crossing series.

Everything you need to know about Coelacanth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The coelacanth's big and blue appearance makes it one of the most sought after and rare fish. While this fish can be caught in the ocean throughout the year, it appears in abundance only under certain conditions.

The Coelacanth appears abundantly when it rains or snows. However, it is more prominent during rains in New Horizons. So, keep an eye on the sky to see when it will rain so you can prepare to catch the Coelacanth. An overcast sky can be indicative of rain on an Animal Crossing island.

To attract the Coelacanth, fish bait made with manila clams have proven very effective. With this fish bait, players must visit the pier along the coastline and drop the fish bait in the ocean.

Player trying to catch Coelacanth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Hey Poor Player)

Coelacanth have big shadows, so it should not be very difficult to spot them. Furthermore, it is worth nothing that this fish species is around for the whole day every day of the year, so players need not rush whenever it starts raining, the coelacanth will be there for you to catch!

Once players have caught the coleacanth, they can sell the fish for 15000 Bells. Alternatively, players can also donate the coelacanth to the museum after talking to Blathers about it.

