Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers tier list - Ranking the best villagers in the game

Animal Crossing games have always featured a diverse roster of characters with varying personality traits and temperaments, creating a rich community experience.

These characters, with their idiosyncracies and their characteristic traits, make the gameplay experience all the more fun, and is perhaps what makes Animal Crossing one of the best franchises of its kind. The latest title in the series, New Horizons, has lived up to the franchise's success, and is one of the best life/community simulator games out there.

Since all the characters are so different in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it is only natural for players to have their favorites. For instance, most players find it easier to hang out with normal or peppy villagers, while cranky, jock, and snooty villagers might be a little tough to get along with at first.

Well, here is a list of five best and five worst villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Five best and five worst villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It is best to start off this list with five of the best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Raymond

This suave and smug cat with heterochromia is undoubtedly one of the most favorite characters in the game. Being a smug villager, Raymond is rather gentlemanly and polite but will brag about himself from time to time. But the good thing is, he can get along with almost everyone in the game.

Marshal

One of the most adorable villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Marshal the smug little squirrel obviously belongs in this list. Fun fact, his name might be a reference to the fact that he somewhat looks like a marshmallow.

Marina

If cute and wholesome is what players demand, New Horizons has lots of it. For instance, the cute octopus named Marina. A normal villager, Marina gets along well with everybody and can prove herself to be a rather valuable friend.

Zucker

Zucker is basically the lazy version of Marina. Resembling the Japanese snack takoyaki (which is also made from octopus), this lazy villager leads a relaxed and laid-back life with no worries.

Sherb

In general, players seem to have an affinity towards befriending lazy villagers. Sherb, the lazy goat, for example, is also one of the most favorite characters of the community. This adorable blue goat can be a great friend to just hang around and chill with.

And now, over to the ones whom players do not particularly like.

Sly

This jock alligator has been perceived as rather annoying by the players. Competitive and passionate about sports by nature, Sly's enthusiasm can sometimes be a bit too much.

Candi

This pink mouse also belongs to the roster of one of the most annoying characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Being a peppy villager, Candi has a tendency to be overexcited about things, which frankly, is annoying at times.

Tiffany

Bearing a strong resemblance to Audrey Hepburn from her role in Breakfast at Tiffany's, this snooty rabbit is rather rude and self-centered and is quite difficult to get along with.

Boyd

This cranky gorilla villager from Animal Crossing: New Horizons is rude and short-tempered, and frankly just a difficult villager overall.

Rodney

Most players have shown hatred towards this character over the course of the game. This smug hamster is rather difficult to get along with, given his tendency to gloat and brag at times.

