How to start over with new island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to live their virtual lives however they want. From decorating and expanding living quarters to molding the look of the quaint town, all this takes place on an island.

As such, players are only limited by their imaginations as to what is possible. However, there can be times when some may not like the island they are provided with. Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers players certain randomized island blueprints to pick from at the start of the game.

But since many players may not have a vision for the island, they could face certain problems. Thus, some may wish to reroll their island and start over.

Here's how to start over with fresh island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When setting up a new game, players will be introduced to Timmy and Tommy, two NPCs who guide players through the basics of finding a new home, including details like the island name and location.

As far as the layout is concerned, players will have four options. If they do not like any of them, the only remaining option is to reset the game. This is important as players may not, for example, want the Resident Services hub to be close to the entrance of their island. Or perhaps they want different villagers and starting fruit (which spawns on trees).

Reset the game by performing the following steps:

Press the Home button on your Nintendo Switch. This will take users back to the home screen.

Press the X button on the controller to bring up the prompt and select "Close." This will shut down the game

Highlight the Animal Crossing: New Horizons icon and boot up the game again for another try

As the game restarts from scratch, players must re-do elements like their avatar's name, customization, and the island's name. Players who have completed the tutorial and made it to their island cannot roll back or delete their island via in-game means. The only solution is to delete your saved file.

Here are the steps to do so:

Press home to go to the Nintendo Switch home screen and select System Settings indicated by the gear icon

Scroll down to Data Management and select Delete Save Data, which should be the last option under this category

This should bring up a list of saved files for various games n the console

Select Animal Crossing: New Horizons and then the "Delete All Save Data for This Software" option

Be cautious before deleting saved data, as it will delete all progress made in the game. If players have any items they wish to preserve, they can transfer them to a friend for safekeeping before deleting the saved file.

Besides this, there are other factors to consider:

Picking your island location matters. Northern and southern hemispheres have different events during different time periods

While players can pick island layouts, they cannot change locations of important locales like the Resident Services building

Only one island can be possible on a single Nintendo Switch console at any given time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid gaming console.

