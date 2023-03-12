Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most relaxing games on the Nintendo Switch. Players can do as they please without enemies or obstacles; however, it might get tricky sometimes. This is mainly due to various bugs found around the map. As with previous entries in this iconic life-sim series, players can encounter more threatening critters.

These range from bees that will sting players to scorpions that chase players around. Those with arachnophobia should beware, as the tarantula spider has also made it into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like all insects, it can be caught to rest the menace once and for all.

Here's how to catch a tarantula in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Similar to real life, tarantulas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are relatively large arachnids with hairy body. They are rare spawns on the island, appearing during nighttime on the ground. So, players can begin hunting from 7 PM to 4 AM (although the best chances are between 11 PM to 4 AM). Furthermore, they only appear from June to August and November to April.

Usually, they do not spawn in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when the player has a friend or some company over, but can still be found around the coastline. Otherwise, they can spawn in other areas on the map. Another way to look for these creepy-crawlies is by discovering a Tarantula Island. Players can access randomized Mystery islands using the Nook Miles Tickets feature, one of which is an island teeming with these eight-legged critters.

They are docile unless they see the player as a threat. Additionally, these creatures are incredibly agile, so they will give chase to the player fairly instantly. They can bite if they are close, in which case players will be transported to the entrance of their house. They can even hop over the short ramps separating areas between the upper and lower parts of towns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ali @lilyoftheali



also me:



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH me: excited to make a ton of bells from tarantula islandalso me: me: excited to make a ton of bells from tarantula island also me:#AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/4kXx53hURr

To catch them, be sure to take it slow. Do not run around with the net equipped, as this can agitate the tarantula. Since they are fast, they can usually spot the player and rush towards them before they have time to react. In this case, keep a lookout for the tarantula. Upon spotting it, whip out your net and hold it still by pressing and holding the A button. Approach it slowly but be ready as the tarantula will turn towards the player and jump to indicate it will attack.

There are a few ways players can go from here onwards to catch it:

Allow the spider to rush and slam the net by releasing the A button at the right time. This is the riskiest option

Stand still while the net is held out. This should make the spider try to intimidate the player and stop attacking. Approach again until close enough to catch it with the net.

However, there is a third, more exhaustive but safest method. Lure the tarantula into a makeshift trap. Players can dig holes in a square shape with one side empty. Once the creature initiates the chase, enter the trap and jump over the hole on the "dead end." This should trap the spider as it cannot cross the gap. Now turn towards the spider and catch it.

Once in possession, gamers can show it off in their homes or even sell it. Given the rarity and risk involved with this bug, it sells for a whooping 8,000 Bells.

