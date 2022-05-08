How to go on mystery island tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can enjoy their own island by decorating it or spending time with villagers on their island. However, Nintendo has also provided players with the opportunity to travel in the game by sending them on mystery island tours.

There are several mystery islands in the game for players to visit. However, the frequency of them visiting certain islands is a lot lesser than others. These islands are called rare mystery islands.

As of now, there is no particular way by which players can increase their chances of landing on a rare mystery island. However, they can still end up on these rare islands, depending on their luck. Here's how players can go on mystery island tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Guide to mystery island tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are two ways by which players can go on mystery island tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by either talking to Orville or, after the 2.0 update, by talking to Kapp'n.

In the case of Kapp'n, players simply have to interact with him, and by shelling out 1,000 Nook Miles, they can go for a mystery island round trip with the NPC. While most mystery islands are full of resources, there is no way to ensure that players will end up on a rare mystery island like Money Rock island or Fin island.

The Orville method, or the Airport method, has been available to players ever since the game was released in March 2020. For this method, players must visit the Airport and speak to Orville, who will ask them if they want to go somewhere.

Players must possess a Nook Mile Ticket to opt for this method, which can be obtained from Nook's Cranny for 2,000 Nook Miles. Upon producing the Nook Mile Ticket, Orville will send players on a mystery island tour. Once again, there is no way to determine if players will end up on a rare mystery island instead of a common one.

hannah ♡ .*･ﾟ @shysprites me getting yet another boring basic mystery island even when i clap at orville and make him blush 384737 times in a row me getting yet another boring basic mystery island even when i clap at orville and make him blush 384737 times in a row https://t.co/FLPrfoagFs

Although rare mystery islands usually have many more valuable items to offer to players in the game, players can also gain a lot from the common mystery islands, such as fruits, flowers, and sometimes even villagers. While a rare mystery island is more beneficial, players can make the most out of ordinary mystery islands as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi