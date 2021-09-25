Orville in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dialog, role and more

There are tons of Animal Crossing characters. There are over 400 villagers, but there are some special characters who don't live on players' islands but serve roles that are important to the game nonetheless. Orville is one of those. Orville is a special character who was introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Orville serves a very important role in Animal Crossing despite never moving into players' islands or campsites. Here's the complete guide to Orville in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Orville in Animal Crossing: Dialog, role and more

New Horizons is the first game that Orville has been a part of, but it's not likely to be the last. He's become very important to the gameplay and will more than likely become a staple of the franchise moving forward.

He works as a receptionist at the Dodo Airlines airport in the player's town. His brother, Wilbur, is a pilot for the same airline. They are responsible for players playing multiplayer online with others, visiting mystery islands for tours and opening gates to other islands.

As for dialog, when visiting players first talk to Orville, he says, “Welcome! Oh, wow… you're here from another island, aren't ya?” This was discovered by a player several months ago.

His dialog generally involves talking with players about their travels, whether past or future. He struggles with understanding how players got places without flying and also says, “How could someone fly here without an airplane? OH! Of course. They must have swam here!”

Orville is a blue dodo bird with a yellow face and spiky hair on top of his blue head. Orville's outfit always consists of a pilot's uniform, despite that being the role his brother fills.

Orville interacts with players when they visit the airline to travel elsewhere (Image via Nintendo)

He also has a black headset, presumably to communicate with Wilbur and to serve as Animal Crossing's very own Air Traffic Control. Both Orville and Wilbur are named for the airplane inventors Orville and Wilbur Wright.

