Can you move the Resident Services building in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several interesting features, but players have been deprived of a few features for quite some time. This included the ability to move buildings, but things changed with the 2.0 update. Apart from giving players different kinds of features and items, the massive 2.0 update also provided players with the ability to move many buildings in the game.

This was a refreshing change from previous iterations of the franchise, since they did not allow players to move any buildings, which would ruin the aesthetic of the entire island. Two buildings were excluded from this feature: Resident Services and the Plaza. However, New Horizons players have come up with a unique way through which they can move these buildings as well.

Animal Crossing players are using a small hack to move Resident Services in New Horizons

Moving Resident Services is something players have wanted to do since the beginning of New Horizons. This is primarily because the building is placed very close to the Airport, which does not leave much scope for players to execute their innovative island entrance ideas.

However, this is not going to be a problem anymore, since Animal Crossing YouTuber, ceomg, has come up with an easy solution for this issue.

All players have to do is play New Horizons using a modded Switch console. Once they have access to a modded version of the console, they can opt for one of two programs using which they can relocate Resident Services and the Plaza in the game, namely NHSE and Poker.

NHSE stands for New Horizons Save Edit. It allows players to access the game on their computer devices, where they can relocate the Resident Services building. Players must locate Resident Services from the list of buildings mentioned in the program and then proceed to make changes to the X and Y coordinates of the building. This will help players move the Resident Services building to any location of their choice. They must repeat the process with the Plaza to make it seem like they never even touched the building.

In the case of Poker, players have to do the same thing as NHSE, but the only difference is that Poker takes place in real time while the Switch console is still turned on and logged into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While the difference is very minor, Poker seems to be an easier program to use to relocate Resident Services in the game for beginners.

Using this simple trick, players can relocate Resident Services and the Plaza to create the island of their dreams.

