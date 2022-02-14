3 genius ideas to build island entrances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Designing is a very important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it is one of the game's main attractions. Players love to think of and execute brilliant design ideas for their islands, leaving the community awestruck.

The island entrance is one of the first things visitors will see when they come to a player's Animal Crossing island, so players must take extra care to create the best first impression possible.

Here are some unique island entrance ideas that can help players make a lasting impression on their island visitors in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons island entrance ideas

1) Mermaid-themed entrance

The entrance to any New Horizons island should be in keeping with the theme of the rest of their island. Now, for players who have an underwater theme or a mystical theme, a mermaid-themed entrance might be a great idea to catch their visitors' attention.

Players simply have to place two mermaid waterfalls on the sides with a pathway in the middle along with a mermaid-themed arch at the entrance. A few more well-placed underwater-themed decorative items could also enhance the island's appearance.

2) Flower-themed entrance

Many New Horizons players like to keep their islands simple, and therefore decide to go for a floral theme. In such cases, sticking to the same theme for their entrance as well is a good idea.

Players simply need to pick a custom design for their pathway and add lots of shrubs and flowerbeds next to it. This will give players a very colorful and bright floral entrance, which can instantly uplift their visitors' moods.

3) Cottagecore entrance

Cottagecore has been a highly favored theme since late 2021. Naturally, many Animal Crossing players have also jumped on to the bandwagon, having implemented the theme on their New Horizons islands. Therefore, it only makes sense to have their island entrance follow the same theme as well.

A cottagecore entrance is relatively easy to make since players simply have to place antique-looking items near the entrance, place a few benches here and there, and maybe add some antique-looking gates to finish up the look.

The best island entrance design for any New Horizons player's island will always be something that fits their aesthetic. So players should go crazy with their imagination regarding their island entrance design because they will surely stun the community with their brilliant creations.

Edited by R. Elahi