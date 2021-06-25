How to create custom path designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perhaps one of the most creative titles on the scene right now. While default designs are a pleasant addition to the game, players like to spice things up with their own unique custom designs.

Animal Crossing players can customize clothing patterns, in-game items and even path designs.

Players will need toaccess the Island Designer app which is available on their Nook Phones. Upon unlocking the Island Designer app, players will get access to nine path designs that can be further customized.

Animal Crossing players can use custom patterns tools to alter these to create patterns of their own.

However, gamers will have to redeem the 'custom design path permit' for 2,300 Nook Miles at the Nook Stop.

How to find and download custom paths in Animal Crossing

There are multiple ways of grabbing custom path designs. The players can design their own custom paths for other players to employ or can download the designs using QR codes.

Moreover, players can also insert numerical codes at the terminal present at the back of Able Sisters' store.

The downloaded designs will be added to the available ones on your Nook Phone (Image via GoNintendo)

If the chosen design uses a QR code, Animal Crossing players will have to download the Nintendo Switch Online app which is available for iOS and Android. This will redirect you to the Custom Designs app on your Nook Phone from where you will be able to download it.

Now, all that's left to do is to place your custom path wherever you want. There is one catch though. Unlike the default designs, this one works differently. Players will have to be careful not to press Y while standing next to their custom design on the floor as the character will kick the pattern with their foot, erasing all the progress you have made.

The following is a list of custom paths made by Animal Crossing players.

Ok I added some shells and a bit more detail! I’m going to wait before I adjust it more, but if you want, here is The Sand The Path 1.5.1 and also my college bars https://t.co/KmGG2PMLJg pic.twitter.com/rDCpzVYCFy — JL (@laperacrossing) June 16, 2020

Edited by Gautham Balaji