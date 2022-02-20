Can you move the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The Museum is one of the first buildings that players encounter when they begin their Animal Crossing: New Horizons journey. The Museum in New Horizons can be home to several bugs, fish, and other rare items that players decide to donate there.

However, New Horizons is primarily a game where people decorate their islands according to their own aesthetic. Naturally, the placement of the museum might not always be in accordance with the rest of the player's island, prompting them to want to move the institution elsewhere.

Thankfully, Nintendo does allow players to move the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and here's how it is done.

Steps to move the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like every other building, the Museum in New Horizons also starts off as a tent. To be able to move the Museum in the game, players first have to upgrade it from a tent to a building. There are a few things players must do in order to expand the Museum in the game.

Players must pay off their debt in New Horizons. Players must upgrade their house in the game. They must have unlocked Nook's Cranny on their island. They must have built a bridge on their island. The player's New Horizons island must be home to at least 5 villagers in the game before they can expand the Museum.

Once all these conditions are fulfilled and players have expanded the Museum on their Animal Crossing island, they have to visit Tom Nook and interact with him. By doing so, they can obtain a placement kit for the Museum for a price of 10,000 Bells. Once the placement kit has been obtained, players can place the Museum wherever they want on their island.

Furthermore, if they change their mind later on, they can return the placement kit to Tom Nook, who will refund all the Bells to them.

The Museum is one of the most interesting buildings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it is home to a variety of different villagers as well as items. Players can interact with Blathers at the Museum and also sip a cup of coffee with Brewster at The Roost.

Furthermore, they can even donate different items to the Museum, allowing them to be put on display. Naturally, players want a building as important as the Museum to be positioned at a central point, allowing everyone to access it.

Edited by R. Elahi