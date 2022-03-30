Why can't Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters fall in love with you?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a wide variety of villagers, and their personality and conversation skills make them very interesting to hang out with in the game.

However, due to their varied personalities, players have their favorites when it comes to New Horizons villagers. Similarly, players can get very close to certain villagers in the game.

Naturally, one of the most frequently asked questions about the game is whether villagers can fall in love with the player or not. Unfortunately, villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons cannot fall in love with the players of the title, and here is why.

Nintendo does not allow Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers to fall in love with players

Villagers in New Horizons cannot form any romantic relationships with players since Nintendo does not feature romance in the life-simulation title.

The main priority of the players in the game is to build a hospitable habitat for themselves and the villagers. They must maintain a good relationship with the villagers on their island. However, there is no concept of romance in the game.

Players must also remember that this is not simply about players and villagers. The game also does not allow villagers to fall in love with each other, and the closest to romance that they can go is being best friends with each other.

While New Horizons does not allow romance in the game, there are levels to the kind of friendship that villagers share with the player. Players can get as close to becoming best friends with villagers, where they become privy to special perks and privileges that the villagers can offer.

These include changing their nicknames, offering them gifts, changing their greetings, and a lot more. However, there can be nothing beyond the best friendship in New Horizons, much to many players' dismay.

Although New Horizons is a life-simulation title, Nintendo failed to include the romance aspect in the game, making the relationship between players and villagers strictly platonic.

Players still hope that the romance feature will be added to New Horizons to make the game more relatable for players of the title. But Nintendo has made it clear that there will be no more major free updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the 2.0 update in November 2021.

