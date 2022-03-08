Why can Animal Crossing: New Horizon characters not fall in love?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers are very dear to the game's players. Therefore, they often end up shipping villagers with each other if they think the two villagers would make a great couple.

However, one of the most commonly asked questions in the game is whether it is possible for two villagers to fall in love with each other in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Unfortunately, the closest relationship shared in New Horizons is that of best friendship. Therefore, players' dreams of making their villagers date each other cannot come true.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers can be best friends at most

Although Nintendo added several features to the game with the 2.0 update, players still believe they could have added more interesting dialogs to make conversations with villagers more fun. However, Nintendo did add a feature to enhance the level of friendship that players share with their villagers.

They can go from friends to best friends, subsequently exchanging gifts and enjoying other perks. However, best friends are the highest level of relationships players can share with their villagers since they cannot make them fall in love.

Furthermore, players can also not make villagers fall in love with other villagers since they are not in control of the kind of conversation they have.

Although players cannot make villagers fall in love with each other in New Horizons, a Reddit user revealed that back in the GameCube days, it was possible for a villager to have a genuine crush on players in the game even if it was entirely luck-based.

If players want to pursue a romantic relationship in New Horizons, they can do so by using the game's online subscription. Players can make their dreams of a New Horizons romance come true by playing with other characters who would be willing to indulge in a romantic relationship with them in the game.

However, there is no real way to make villagers fall in love with each other in the game, so in theory, players will have to be comfortable with their villager ships.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha