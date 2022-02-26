Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redditor shares concept art of otter villagers, and community is in love with the idea

Villagers are one of the most popular aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They hold a special place in the community's heart due to their heartwarming nature and adorable appearances.

Villagers are anthropomorphic characters, so they are divided into several kinds of species. However, there are not too many otter villagers in the game.

An Animal Crossing Redditor recently shared their concept art of such otter villagers for New Horizons, and the community is absolutely in love with the idea.

Delighted community tries to come up with names for Animal Crossing Redditor's concept art otter villagers

The New Horizons world is home to villagers belonging to many different species and personality types. However, otter villagers are not very common, and the only two famous otter villagers in New Horizons are Pascal and Lottie.

The Redditor even created an otter villager for six of the eight personality types players can see in New Horizons: cranky, normal, sisterly, peppy, jock, and lazy.

The community immediately fell in love with these concept villagers, and even unitedly tried to come up with names for each of them.

However, others went ahead to thank the Redditor for their efforts and proclaimed their love for the 'otterly' adorable creations.

Nintendo has already stated that it will not be adding any more major free updates to New Horizons after version 2.0 was released in November 2021. However, there are several features and items that fans would love to see even after the 2.0 update.

After this Reddit post, otter villagers might have become yet another community-demanded item in-game. However, till then, fans will only have to be satisfied with the otter villager fanart provided to them by u/iam_pinecone.

The Animal Crossing community is very well known for its creative flair. Fans often share their works of art with the community, who never shy away from cheering on their fellow New Horizons fans and encouraging them to create more such pieces of art.

Edited by Ravi Iyer