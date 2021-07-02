Pascal in Animal Crossing: New Horizons; All you need to know 

A major attraction in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the interaction players can have with villagers on their island. The game allows its players to host 10 villagers on their island. Out of the 394 villagers who are currently present in the game, some reside on players' islands, while others are visiting villagers. These visiting villagers have unique personalities and are rather fun to interact with.

One such visiting villager is Pascal, the sea otter. Here's everything players need to know about Pascal in Animal Crossing.

Pascal in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pascal is a red sea otter in Animal Crossing. He is a visiting villager, and refers to himself as the philosophical nomad who has traveled "the one connected sea." He is a red sea otter with a yellow muzzle. He sports a beige sailor watch cap and dungarees. His nose, eyes and whiskers are brown, while the insides of his ears match his muzzle and are yellow. He has a scallop hanging around his neck, signifying his love for them.

There is some debate about whether Pascal's name is borrowed from the French philosopher, Blaise Pascal, or the measuring unit, but given his philosophical approach to life, the odds are the former.

Pascal appears on a player's Animal Crossing island every day between 6 AM to 12 AM. He's not very difficult to spot, as he might be seen preaching his philosophies to other villagers. He is a very chilled out, laidback character with philosophies that are mostly marine themed.

Pascal made his debut in the Animal Crossing franchise with Animal Crossing: Wild World. He later also featured in New Leaf, City Folk and now New Horizons. Pascal's birthday is on July 19th, so don't forget to wish him!

