4 most interesting Animal Crossing: New Horizon characters

One of the main attractions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the large number of different villagers the game has to offer to its players. The Nintendo life-simulation title has over 397 villagers for players to explore, interact, and spend time with while on their New Horizons islands.

Of these villagers, there are a few that catch players' eyes much more than others. Although this generally occurs due to their unique physical appearance, it can also happen due to particularly interesting characteristics of the villagers themselves. Here are some of the most interesting villagers Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' most interesting villagers

1) Ankha

Ankha is one of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' most popular cat villagers. She belongs to the group of villagers possessing a smug personality type, making her quite interesting to interact with. However, one of the most interesting things about Ankha that makes her stand out from other villagers in the game is her appearance.

AnimeGirlMii @AnimeGirlMii1 #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Just having dinner with my cat friend that I trust and respect. Ankha is such a nice adorable and innocent cat I know. ^_^ #AnimalCrossing Just having dinner with my cat friend that I trust and respect. Ankha is such a nice adorable and innocent cat I know. ^_^ #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/wMoCH0QnBw

Ankha is an Egyptian cat villager in the game, and is the only one whose appearance shows any resemblance to the country of Egypt. She is often compared to Cleopatra due to her eye makeup and quirky outfit. It is also worth noting that her appearance completely complements her smug personality type.

2) Raymond

Raymond is yet another smug cat villager in New Horizons, and has been deemed the most popular villager in the game so far. He is generally dressed in a suit and can always be seen sporting a serious expression, making him appear extremely adorable.

However, his USP lies in the fact that he is the only villager in the game who has heterochromia, a condition in which people have two different eye colors. In Raymond's case, he has one green and one brown eye. This makes him a rather unique villager and it is very interesting to see how Nintendo promoted inclusivity with Raymond's heterochromia.

3) Audie

Audie is one of the most popular villagers in New Horizons, however, her popularity is for a reason that is quite interesting. Audie has been named after an old lady who is known to be an ardent fan of the Animal Crossing franchise, Audrey Buchanan.

Audie is a fox villager in the franchise who was added with New Horizons and was later included in Pocket Camp as well. She has a peppy personality type and is a common choice when it comes to resident villagers on a player's island.

4) Muffy

Muffy is quite literally the black sheep villager in New Horizons. She has a sisterly personality type with a goth appearance, sporting an all black and purple wardrobe. Furthermore, even the inside of her house is very dark and mysterious, making it a perfect fit for players going for a darker theme for their islands.

She is one of the only goth sisterly villagers, making her quite an interesting character to interact with while playing New Horizons.

These are some of the most interesting villagers that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer to its players in 2022.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

