4 most sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Villagers play a very important role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and are one of the most addictive factors in the Nintendo life-simulation title. However, players must know a few basic things about these villagers before starting their New Horizons journey.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is home to 397 anthropomorphic villagers divided into eight different personality types: jock, lazy, sisterly, peppy, smug, snooty, cranky, and normal. Sisterly villagers are among the first personality types that players will interact with in the game.

Here are some of the most popular sisterly villagers in New Horizons that players wish to host on their island.

Most popular sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4) Shari

Shari is a monkey villager in New Horizons who is also popular as one of the most common choices for favorite sisterly villagers in the community.

Per her personality traits, Shari refuses to tolerate any rumors on the island and, therefore, does not get along well with smug and snooty villagers.

Article continues below ad

However, she is very protective of the player and tries her best to help them get the ropes about island life in their early days.

3) Muffy

Muffy is one of the most popular choices among sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing, primarily due to her literal appearance as the "black sheep" in the New Horizons family.

Muffy is a goth sisterly villager in the game who is famous for her all-black and purple aesthetic, along with her tough personality.

Article continues below ad

She is a popular villager choice among all players who prefer a darker theme on their island and is also one of the top choices for starting villagers in the game.

2) Tammy

Tammy is yet another no-nonsense sisterly villager in New Horizons. The bear cub villager is popular among players of the title for her rough and tough exterior, as she is known to reprimand players and villagers who misbehave in front of her.

However, she is also known to care for and provide for villagers and players, making it clear that although she will reprimand players whenever necessary, she is generally very caring towards the island's residents.

Article continues below ad

1) Deirdre

As her name suggests, Deirdre is a sisterly deer villager in New Horizons. The villager is a walking representation of the fall season throughout the year, as she can be seen sporting a yellow sweatshirt all year long. Furthermore, the interiors of her house are also red, yellow, and orange, giving it an autumnal feel.

Deirdre is also quite caring and protective of the players and other villagers on the island. She is well known for giving players and villagers tough love from time to time but is generally very affectionate towards them.

Article continues below ad

Sisterly villagers are quite a blessing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as they can help players get the hang of how the game works towards the beginning of their journey. These are some of the most popular sisterly villagers in the game who have made life easier for New Horizons players since March 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far