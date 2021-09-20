What to expect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall update

The month of October brings the onset of one of the most exciting seasons in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Fall. Fall brings an abundance of new things to the game, starting with a total change in the appearance of the Animal Crossing island itself. Furthermore, it brings with it the spooky season of Halloween.

Naturally, players will have a lot to look forward to during the fall season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, fall 2021 might just be extra special for Animal Crossing players, and here are some of the changes they can expect to see in the fall update.

Things to expect in the Animal Crossing fall update

There are quite a few exciting things that players can expect from the fall update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2021.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori pointed out some of the features that players can expect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' fall update.

Free Update

Nintendo announced a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons back in July. The update was to last until November 2021, which means that the fall update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will most likely be free.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica A free update for #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. A free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. https://t.co/NiIb0M5wAv

Brewster

Brewster's arrival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been speculated for the longest time now, ever since E3 2021. However, dataminers have leaked that Brewster's arrival in the game could happen sometime soon, and the fall update seems like the perfect time for the character to arrive. There have also been talks of an in-game cafe with edible items and drinks for players and NPCs, all of which seem to point towards Brewster.

Weather update

Along with the announcement of the free update, Nintendo had also announced that it was working on a lot of new additions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience.

Recent leaks suggest that a number of new weather conditions have been added to the Animal Crossing game files. So, it is entirely possible that the fall update could bring with it several new weather conditions for Animal Crossing players to experience and enjoy.

It seems very likely that the fall update will be a very exciting one for all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans. The update will arrive on September 30th, so players won't have to wait for too long.

