Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 might be closer than ever and here's what fans can expect

After a long dry spell following E3 2021, Nintendo announced new updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 1.11.0. The update saw the introduction of many new features in the game that the community had demanded for quite some time. However, the update also brought with it a slew of bugs, which annoyed fans greatly.

Nintendo soon released the 1.11.1 update, which removed the many bugs that came in with the previous update, but did not add anything new to the game.

Nintendo has released a new minor update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons tonight bringing the game to Version 1.11.1 -- here are the patch notes! 🎉 That's a lot of 1️⃣s. #ACNH https://t.co/a5N7zby1Az — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) August 10, 2021

Players can check out the changes brought about by Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.1 in the following video by SwitchForce.

With two updates coming to Animal Crossing so close to one another, fans are now speculating that the big update that they have been expecting for so long might be coming next.

What can players expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0?

After vehement demands from the community, Nintendo finally added food items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, such as the Boba Milk Tea and other caffeine items. This was a huge deal since food items are completely new items that were introduced to the Animal Crossing franchise by Nintendo.

The introduction of such food items has naturally resulted in speculation about the return of The Roost, the museum cafe in the Animal Crossing franchise.

The Roost in the Animal Crossing franchise (Image via YouTube/loulou-crossing)

The supposed addition of The Roost in New Horizons also brings about speculation regarding the return of the fan-favorite character Brewster to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Furthermore, rumors suggest that the 2.0 update allows players to consume their drinks in the game, which was something only the NPC villagers could do up until now.

NPCs consuming beverages in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Now would be the best time for Nintendo to introduce these features since it is around the time for the fall update in Animal Crossing. The fall update also brings with it the Halloween event, which is the most important update in Animal Crossing.

Dataminers have revealed that three new Halloween items are expected to be introduced with the Halloween event, each having four variants, making up a total of 12 Halloween items. However, given that Halloween is the biggest fall event in Animal Crossing, fans can expect many more additions. The entire game generally goes through an aesthetic overhaul, starting from the look of the island to the bugs and creatures on the island. Therefore, it makes sense for Nintendo to introduce new and exciting features and updates around the time of the fall update (September to October).

When can players expect update 2.0 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

As is the trend with Nintendo, the community can expect the next Nintendo Direct to be held sometime in September. Now, with the sudden flurry of activity in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can expect to receive news about a big update that is long overdue during Nintendo Direct.

While all of this is only speculation at this point, adding these community-demanded features to the game will prove to be beneficial for Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Siddharth Satish