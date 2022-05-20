4 possible starting villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When Animal Crossing players begin their New Horizons journey, they will be welcomed on the deserted island by Tom Nook and two other villagers, who will be known as the Starting Villagers in the game. The starting villagers that players are assigned differ for different Animal Crossing titles.

In the case of New Horizons, players start off with two villagers: one jock villager and one sisterly villager. Here are all the potential starting villagers Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can see on their island when they begin their island journey.

Potential Starting Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Antonio

Antonio is the only jock anteater villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is one of the most common starting villagers in the game. Like every jock villager, Antonio is greatly interested in sports and physical fitness, and urges the player to do the same.

He is polite with most other villager personality types as well as the player, making him one of the most welcoming starting villagers in the game.

2) Cherry

Cherry is a sisterly dog villager in New Horizons, who gets her name based on her skin color, which is a dark shade of pink. Keeping up with her sisterly personality type, Cherry is warm and kind-hearted towards the player and other villagers, but also maintains a tough outlook.

Furthermore, she can provide players with cures for wasp stings, and is generally very nice and polite towards most other personality types. Naturally, this makes her a great starting villager for any New Horizons player beginning their deserted island journey.

3) Genji

Genji is often considered to be one of the most popular New Horizons villagers and most players are lucky to have him as their starting villager. Genji is a jock rabbit villager in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Given his personality type, Genji is very competitive in nature and can often be seen challenging players and other villagers to compete against him in various activities. However, beyond his competitive nature, Genji is very kind towards players and other villagers present on the island, making him a comforting villager to begin with on the island.

4) Tammy

Tammy is a sisterly cub villager in New Horizons and has the play hobby. She was first introduced in New Leaf and has been a fan favorite ever since. Due to her sisterly personality, Tammy is known to be quite protective of the player and teaches them basic fighting skills as soon as they land on the island.

Interestingly, Tammy is also quite warm towards most other villagers on the island, despite her tough appearance. She is one of the most common villager choices for starting villagers in the game.

These are some of the most popular starting villagers players can interact with at the start of their Animal Crossing: New Horizons journey.

