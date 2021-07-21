Antonio in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing has a vast roster of anthropomorphic animals as villagers in the series. To be accurate, the series has over 400 different villagers in it, out of which 394 have appeared in the franchise's last iteration, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Some species among these 394 villagers are quite rare, and one of the rarest species is the anteater. There are only ten anteater villagers across multiple Animal Crossing titles. New Horizons sees one of the highest appearances of this species, including seven anteaters in the roster of villagers. There is, however, only one jock anteater villager. His name is Antonio, and here's everything that you need to know about him.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' jock anteater, Antonio

Antonio is one of the seven anteater villagers who has made an appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, he is the only jock anteater across the series.

Antonio is dark gray in color and has a cream-colored snout. He has beady black eyes and a fluffy tail that is a mix of white, black and gray. The insides of his ears are pink in color, but the back of his head and ears are a darker shade of gray. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he sports the Bone Tee, which is a replacement for the Big-Star Tee he used to wear earlier.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' jock anteater, Antonio (Image via Twitter)

Since Antonio has a jock personality, he is obsessed with all things fitness. He is very motivated toward his hobbies of sports and fitness, but may sometimes appear kind of dense. He might also seem very full of himself due to his physical abilities. He gets along well with most villager types, but the laidback lifestyle of lazy villagers can be annoying for him. Snooty villagers, too, are not really his best friends. Antonio has a playful relationship with the player, where he invites them to go for fishing and bug-catching competitions.

Antonio is excited about any kind of physical activity (Image via Twitter)

Antonio is one of the veteran villagers in Animal Crossing, having appeared in multiple titles in the franchise, namely, Animal Forest e+, Wild World, City Folk, New Leaf, Happy Home Designer and finally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This, along with the rarity of his kind, makes him one of the most coveted villagers to host on an Animal Crossing island.

