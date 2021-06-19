Top 5 rarest villager types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth game in the life simulation series. Players will be left to build a community and perform various activities on a deserted island with several villagers.

There are almost 400 villagers who could potentially move to the player's island, but some types of villagers are rarer than the others. Furthermore, the game only allows 10 villagers on any island. Players will usually see animals such as bears, owls, hedgehogs, among others, on their island as villagers. However, there are some species that are not as frequently seen.

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via VG247)

Villagers that are difficult to find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Octopuses

The rarest kind of villagers seen in Animal Crossing are octopuses. Currently, there are only three octopus villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are Octavian, Marina, and Zucker.

Things become slightly weird when players realize that octopuses can also be caught while fishing, which might be awkward for the octopus villagers. This feature was there in previous iterations of the game, but it is unclear if octopuses can be caught in New Horizons.

Cows

Currently, there are only four cow villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, there have only been eight cow villagers across all five Animal Crossing titles. The only one to feature in all of these titles is Patty. Cow villagers in New Horizons are Naomi, Norma, Patty, and Tipper.

Cow villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nookipedia)

Bulls

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has six bull villagers. They are Vic, T-Bone, Stu, Rodeo, Coach, and Angus. While Angus, T-Bone, and Vic are cranky, Stu and Rodeo are lazy. Coach, as his name suggests, is a jock. There are no smug bulls in Animal Crossing.

Rhinoceri

There are nine Rhinoceri villagers across all Animal Crossing titles, and 6 have appeared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are Tank, Spike, Rhonda, Renée, Merengue, and Hornsby. While they show many personality types, smug or peppy are not among those.

Rhinoceros villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Nookipedia)

Alligators

There are nine alligator villagers in the Animal Crossing series. Out of this, seven have appeared in New Horizons. Alfonso and Drago are lazy, while Boots and Sly are jocks. Gayle is normal, Alli is snooty, and Del is cranky.

These are the rarest kinds of villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

